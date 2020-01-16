Tom Brady’s future in the NFL still remains unclear.

If it were up to one former Hall of Famer, however, the 42-year-old quarterback would be calling the shots.

Dan Marino knows a thing or two about being a franchise quarterback. The former Dolphin spent 16 seasons in Miami before ultimately retiring with the same team.

Brady could see the same fate should he stick with the Patriots or retire this offseason. In the end, however, Marino knows it won’t be an easy choice.

“To be totally honest with you, it should be up to Tom,” Marino said. “If Tom wants to stay and play another year, play another two years there, he should. He should have that right to because of what he’s done for that franchise and what he’s done for that team and the New England fans and everybody. But if he wants to go and play somewhere else, he has that right too because of what he’s done. He’s a Hall of Fame player.

“It’s going to be hard for him to make that call. It really is, because there’s nothing that’s going to replace playing football. I went through it myself and I decided not to go anywhere else and retire after 17 years. And it’s a tough one. I mean, it’s not easy and especially the way Tom has been so competitive throughout his career, it’s going to be a tough one on him.”

That said, he doesn’t think he would have taken the route the Patriots have taken here.

“You can see because Tom was getting up in age, maybe that’s how they wanted to handle it and see how the year went. Me personally, I’m a quarterbacks guy, so I would have taken care of Tom ahead of time.”

For now, however, the speculation around Brady’s future continues to swirl.

