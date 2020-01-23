Get ready — this one is going to hit dedicated Boston Bruins fans right in the feels.
NHL teams have the next 10 days off for the All-Star break, and players are finding plenty of ways to spend their free time. Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk, for instance, planned a last-second trip to Puerto Rico with some of his teammates.
David Krejci, however, is meeting up with a few of his former linemates.
Milan Lucic shared a photo taken Wednesday night of him and Krejci posing alongside Nathan Horton, recreating the Bruins’ dangerous second line from the squad’s 2011 Stanley Cup championship run. And though they’ve aged a bit, not much has changed in nine years.
Take a look:
Found him! 17-46-18 pic.twitter.com/zAgOv8CkQp
— Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) January 22, 2020
