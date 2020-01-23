Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Get ready — this one is going to hit dedicated Boston Bruins fans right in the feels.

NHL teams have the next 10 days off for the All-Star break, and players are finding plenty of ways to spend their free time. Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk, for instance, planned a last-second trip to Puerto Rico with some of his teammates.

David Krejci, however, is meeting up with a few of his former linemates.

Milan Lucic shared a photo taken Wednesday night of him and Krejci posing alongside Nathan Horton, recreating the Bruins’ dangerous second line from the squad’s 2011 Stanley Cup championship run. And though they’ve aged a bit, not much has changed in nine years.

Take a look:

Right. In. The. Feels.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) and left wing Brad Marchand (63) congratulate left wing Milan Lucic (17) on scoring a goal during the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at TD Banknorth Garden. The Boston Bruins won 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports