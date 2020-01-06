Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did Tom Brady play his last game in a New England Patriots uniform Saturday night?

It may be months until we know the answer, but that won’t stop oddsmakers from predicting where the 42-year-old will end up come the 2020 season.

Brady is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career in March. Of course, a deal between now and then could be worked out between the Pats and the QB.

But who has the biggest chance to land the surefire Hall of Famer if he does indeed part ways with New England?

The sports books peg the Cleveland Browns as the favorites with +550 odds to sign Brady, as of Sunday night, followed by the Carolina Panthers (+600), Las Vegas Raiders (+600) and Dallas Cowboys (+700). The Indianapolis Colts (+800), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+900), Denver Broncos (+1200), Minnesota Vikings (+1200) and Miami Dolphins (+1400) round out the list.

The Browns certainly are interesting considering they have Baker Mayfield under center. But only time will tell where Brady will be once the 2020 NFL season begins.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images