If you had Dennis Kelly catching a touchdown pass Sunday afternoon, stop lying.

Who is Dennis Kelly, you ask? The eighth-year pro is a backup offensive tackle for the Tennessee Titans, who took a two-score lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game when Kelly was the surprise recipient of a TD grab. The 30-year-old lined up as an eligible receiver with the Titans on the Chiefs’ 1-yard line and hauled in a well-executed, play-action pass from Ryan Tannehill.

In addition to providing some laughs, Kelly’s score also was record-breaking.

At 321 pounds, Titans OT Dennis Kelly is the heaviest player in NFL history to catch a playoff touchdown. Legend. pic.twitter.com/ndGDMbXZhn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2020

Kelly’s grab marked the Titans’ second trick-play touchdown in as many weeks. Derrick Henry caught the Baltimore Ravens off guard in the divisional round when he threw a jump-pass touchdown to Corey Davis.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images