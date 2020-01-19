If you had Dennis Kelly catching a touchdown pass Sunday afternoon, stop lying.
Who is Dennis Kelly, you ask? The eighth-year pro is a backup offensive tackle for the Tennessee Titans, who took a two-score lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game when Kelly was the surprise recipient of a TD grab. The 30-year-old lined up as an eligible receiver with the Titans on the Chiefs’ 1-yard line and hauled in a well-executed, play-action pass from Ryan Tannehill.
WHAT A CALL.
Big Man TD. @DennisKelly67. @Titans up 10. #Titans #NFLPlayoffs
In addition to providing some laughs, Kelly’s score also was record-breaking.
At 321 pounds, Titans OT Dennis Kelly is the heaviest player in NFL history to catch a playoff touchdown.
Kelly’s grab marked the Titans’ second trick-play touchdown in as many weeks. Derrick Henry caught the Baltimore Ravens off guard in the divisional round when he threw a jump-pass touchdown to Corey Davis.
