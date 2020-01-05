Playoff football is back in Foxboro.
The New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in an AFC wild-card matchup. Should the Patriots win, the defending Super Bowl champions will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs next weekend in the divisional round. The Titans would earn a date with the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens if they can pull off the upset at Gillette Stadium.
Of course, all eyes will be on Tom Brady, who could be playing his last game as a Patriot.
Here’s how to watch Titans vs. Patriots:
When: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images