Playoff football is back in Foxboro.

The New England Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in an AFC wild-card matchup. Should the Patriots win, the defending Super Bowl champions will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs next weekend in the divisional round. The Titans would earn a date with the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens if they can pull off the upset at Gillette Stadium.

Of course, all eyes will be on Tom Brady, who could be playing his last game as a Patriot.

Here’s how to watch Titans vs. Patriots:

When: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images