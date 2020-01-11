Was Tennessee’s wild-card round victory a flash in the pan, or are the Titans for real?
We’re about to find out.
After beating the New England Patriots last Saturday, the Titans now will take on the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens were a buzzsaw much of the season, led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson. If Baltimore can let Jackson just do his thing while the defense finds a way to contain Titans running back Derrick Henry, it could spell good things for the Ravens.
Here’s how to watch Titans vs. Ravens:
When: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
Thumbnail photo via Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images