Well, it sure sounds like we haven’t seen the last of Tom Brady in the NFL.

Following the New England Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brady noted it was “pretty unlikely” he’ll retire this offseason. We probably can shift that label to “very unlikely” judging off of the veteran quarterback’s latest Instagram post.

Brady on Wednesday delivered a sincere “thank you” to New England fans for their support throughout the 2019 season, which the six-time Super Bowl champion clearly doesn’t view as a lost campaign despite his team’s early postseason exit. The 42-year-old in the post also set his sights on the future, insisting he still has “more to prove.”

It’s unclear whether you will be able to find Brady at Gillette Stadium come fall. The future Hall of Famer is set to become a free agent in March, and he’ll likely have plenty of options on the open market.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images