Well, it sure sounds like we haven’t seen the last of Tom Brady in the NFL.
Following the New England Patriots’ season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brady noted it was “pretty unlikely” he’ll retire this offseason. We probably can shift that label to “very unlikely” judging off of the veteran quarterback’s latest Instagram post.
Brady on Wednesday delivered a sincere “thank you” to New England fans for their support throughout the 2019 season, which the six-time Super Bowl champion clearly doesn’t view as a lost campaign despite his team’s early postseason exit. The 42-year-old in the post also set his sights on the future, insisting he still has “more to prove.”
I just wanted to say to all of our fans, THANK YOU! After a few days of reflection, I am so grateful and humbled by the unconditional support you have shown me the past two decades. Running out of that tunnel every week is a feeling that is hard to explain. I wish every season ended in a win, but that’s not the nature of sports (or life). Nobody plays to lose. But the reward for working hard is just that, the work!! I have been blessed to find a career I love, teammates who go to battle with me, an organization that believes in me, and fans who have been behind us every step of the way. Every one of us that works at Gillette Stadium strived to do their best, spent themselves at a worthy cause, and prepared to fail while daring greatly (h/t Teddy Roosevelt). And for that, we’ve been rewarded with something that the scoreboard won’t show – the satisfaction of knowing we gave everything to each other in pursuit of a common goal. That is what TEAM is all about. In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again. And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove.
It’s unclear whether you will be able to find Brady at Gillette Stadium come fall. The future Hall of Famer is set to become a free agent in March, and he’ll likely have plenty of options on the open market.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images