Either Tom Brady is a little too tap-happy on Instagram, or he still wants to play with Antonio Brown.

Regardless, the 42-year-old’s social media activity at times is hard to understand.

Brown on Wednesday shared a post, in which he said he wants to play “wherever” Brady is next season. It was the latest desperate plea from a player who clearly hasn’t gotten over the New England Patriots releasing him in September.

Unsurprisingly, Brady “liked” the post.

Whether there’s any hidden meaning behind Brady’s double-tap is up for debate.

Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent March 18.

