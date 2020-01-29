Either Tom Brady is a little too tap-happy on Instagram, or he still wants to play with Antonio Brown.
Regardless, the 42-year-old’s social media activity at times is hard to understand.
Brown on Wednesday shared a post, in which he said he wants to play “wherever” Brady is next season. It was the latest desperate plea from a player who clearly hasn’t gotten over the New England Patriots releasing him in September.
Unsurprisingly, Brady “liked” the post.
Gotta get your mind right first @AB84 … #patriots #tombrady pic.twitter.com/9YSoTIfgTf
— Melanie 🇺🇸 (@its_mj_xoxo) January 29, 2020
Whether there’s any hidden meaning behind Brady’s double-tap is up for debate.
Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent March 18.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images