Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are ready for the new year.

The New England Patriots duo are preparing for wild-card weekend when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Gillette Stadium. And they took to Instagram to show their fans they’re looking ahead to 2020 and a “new season.”

Edelman simply captioned his post “New year, new season…” while Brady reminded everybody he’s “still here.”

Check them out:

New year, new season…

2020, and still here. #LFG

Pretty awesome.

New England will play in a wild-card game for the first time since 2009 as it looks to capture its seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images