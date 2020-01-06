Tom Brady and Benjamin Watson likely have played their final game together.

Watson, who retired after last season only to sign with the Patriots in the offseason, implied his playing days truly are over following New England’s wild-card loss Saturday night to the Tennessee Titans. The 39-year-old tight end took to Instagram on Monday to share an emotional reflection on what likely was his final season, and the post elicited a heartfelt comment from Brady.

Here’s Watson’s caption:

“Saturday’s game was tough for a number of reasons. This season, this calendar year, had many expected and unexpected challenges professionally and personally. The emotional investment rivals the physical in this sport, and after months of competition, adversity, and perseverance the bonds between brothers run deep and expectations remain high as we pursued the coveted return. Through it all I’m thankful for another season to play this great game. It has been a joy to share the locker room with these men and truly special to reunite with so many familiar faces. I wish it would have ended in Miami. There’s nothing I wanted more for my family and myself especially at this point in my career. Life is about perspective and disappointment has a special way of challenging that conviction. Thank you for supporting my family and this team this year. We could feel the love. We are truly blessed. Best of luck to Tennessee and the other teams still in the race. #Sweet16”

And here’s Brady’s comment:

Love you! There is no better man, teammate or friend to have in this world than you!

Clearly, there is nothing but respect between these two.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images