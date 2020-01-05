Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady looks fired up, per usual.

But there seems to be a little extra pep in his step ahead of Saturday night’s wild card game at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots quarterback is looking for his 31st postseason victory when the Pats play the Tennessee Titans for a spot in the divisional round next weekend. He entered the field with plenty of energy, pulling out one of his most energetic fist pumps to date.

Take a look:

Yeah, he’s ready.

Kickoff for Titans-Patriots is slated for 8:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images