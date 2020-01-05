FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady looks fired up, per usual.
But there seems to be a little extra pep in his step ahead of Saturday night’s wild card game at Gillette Stadium.
The New England Patriots quarterback is looking for his 31st postseason victory when the Pats play the Tennessee Titans for a spot in the divisional round next weekend. He entered the field with plenty of energy, pulling out one of his most energetic fist pumps to date.
Take a look:
What he said.@TomBrady | #EarnedNotGiven pic.twitter.com/Fl1rXaxQwi
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 5, 2020
Yeah, he’s ready.
Kickoff for Titans-Patriots is slated for 8:25 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images