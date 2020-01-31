Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady shared an enlightening update on his impending free agency Thursday afternoon.

Just kidding.

Three days before Super Bowl LIV, the New England Patriots quarterback posted a mysterious black-and-white photo of himself in the Gillette Stadium tunnel on his various social media accounts.

Naturally, this photo threw Twitter for a loop, with Patriots fans and media members immediately dissecting it for any potential clues about Brady’s next move.

Is the 42-year-old walking away from the field, a possible indication that he’s played his final game as a Patriot? Or is he walking toward the field, subtly telegraphing his desire to re-sign with the team? Is he just messing with us? What does it all mean?!?!

In all likelihood, it means nothing, as it’s unlikely Brady has made any sort of definitive decision on where he plans to play in 2020.

Free agency opens March 18. If Brady and the Patriots do not reach an agreement on a contract extension, he would be free to sign with any team at that point.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images