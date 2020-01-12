Tom Brady is happy for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Brady’s former backup on the New England Patriots has been thriving with the San Francisco 49ers, helping guide them to the top seed in the NFC this season.

Of course, many thought Garoppolo would one day be guiding the Patriots to Super Bowls, but a trade in 2017 changed those plans. There’s often been curiosity if Brady’s relationship with Garoppolo was at all contentious — after all, Garoppolo effectively was Brady’s apparent heir until the legend proved he really could play into his 40s. But during an interview Saturday on Westwood One with Jim Gray, Brady had high praise for Garoppolo.

“Jimmy’s done a great job for the Niners and they’re really playing well and Jimmy’s had a very good season,” Brady said. “I was fortunate to play with Jimmy, and really enjoyed our time together and (watching) him develop from a rookie into a really terrific quarterback, and he’s certainly done that since coming to the Niners.”

We won’t get a Garoppolo-Brady Super Bowl this season, but maybe one day we will.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images