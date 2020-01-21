Tom Brady hears you, Patriots fans.

Fearful of Brady’s potential exit in free agency, New Englanders have been doing all they can to convince the 42-year-old to re-sign with the Patriots. Most notably, Boston mayor Marty Walsh recently offered to rename the city’s two largest skyscrapers — something he might or might not have been joking about.

On a much smaller scale, a “stay Tom” message recently was drawn in snow somewhere in the Boston area (the Public Garden, maybe?). The message somehow reached Brady — perhaps he saw it in person — and the star quarterback issued a response on Instagram.

Check this out:

Tom Brady's latest Instagram story… pic.twitter.com/VzLnPazvvQ — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) January 21, 2020

Considering Brady’s infamously calculated approach to life, there’s a good chance this post is more than some off-the-cuff addition to his Instagram story. Or, perhaps he really just wanted to show appreciation for a fan base that unconditionally adores him.

In any case, Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images