Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady isn’t the only longtime Patriots captain bound for free agency this spring.

Devin McCourty’s contract also will expire when the new NFL year begins in mid-March. McCourty has played all 10 seasons of his professional career with the Patriots, who drafted him with the 27th overall pick back in 2010.

The two-time Pro Bowl safety noted after New England’s season-ending loss that he intends to keep playing. With whom he plays for in the 2020 season remains to be seen, but before the chaos of free agency begins, McCourty’s twin brother, Jason, delivered a heartfelt shoutout.

The photo evidently came across Brady’s timeline, and the quarterback took to the comment section to salute the McCourtys.

“The best!!!! Thank you both for being who you are EVERY day!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Brady wrote.

The McCourty twins weren’t the only ones to field a thoughtful Instagram comment from Brady. TB12 also tipped his cap to Ben Watson, who’s likely headed for retirement this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images