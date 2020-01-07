Tom Brady isn’t the only longtime Patriots captain bound for free agency this spring.
Devin McCourty’s contract also will expire when the new NFL year begins in mid-March. McCourty has played all 10 seasons of his professional career with the Patriots, who drafted him with the 27th overall pick back in 2010.
The two-time Pro Bowl safety noted after New England’s season-ending loss that he intends to keep playing. With whom he plays for in the 2020 season remains to be seen, but before the chaos of free agency begins, McCourty’s twin brother, Jason, delivered a heartfelt shoutout.
I’ve learned so much from this dude over the last 2 years!!! Getting a chance to witness him up close as a captain, a leader, and a playmaker has been a blessing. We dreamed of an opportunity like this one. We spoke it into existence mornings before our pop warner games. We laughed at the possibility after years in the league. Lining up together, sitting in the same meeting room, watching the kids run around together. I can’t thank you enough for being my biggest advocate in getting me here! I truly appreciate you bro and look forward to continuing our journey on the field in whatever manner that looks like! Love u bro #2isbetterthan1 (Jmac)
The photo evidently came across Brady’s timeline, and the quarterback took to the comment section to salute the McCourtys.
“The best!!!! Thank you both for being who you are EVERY day!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Brady wrote.
The McCourty twins weren’t the only ones to field a thoughtful Instagram comment from Brady. TB12 also tipped his cap to Ben Watson, who’s likely headed for retirement this offseason.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images