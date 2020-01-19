All the stars were out Saturday night to take in UFC 246, including one prominent New England Patriots star.
Tom Brady was spotted at T-Mobile Arena ahead of Conor McGregor’s Main Card fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. This is McGregor’s first fight since 2017.
Brady is facing a lot of questions regarding his future in New England. But it appears he’s taking advantage of his longer-than-usual offseason and getting out to enjoy what’s sure to be one heck of a fight.
The stars are out for #UFC246! 🤩
What’s up @TomBrady?! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/AXxdNXqkkb
— UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2020
Lookin’ good, Tom.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images