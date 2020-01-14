It turns out Joe Mixon wasn’t the only player who coveted a Tom Brady jersey.

Brady made Mixon’s wish come true by sending the Cincinnati running back a jersey shortly after New England’s Week 15 win in Cincinnati. As recently reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Ben Watson had a similar request for the six-time Super Bowl champion to which the Patriots quarterback was happy to oblige.

“Tight end Ben Watson wrote a heartfelt response to Brady’s Instagram post this week, and his feelings could be summarized by something hanging in his locker late in the season: one of Brady’s white Patriots jerseys that was personally autographed for him,” Reiss wrote. “Watson told me he had asked Brady for a jersey, only to be stunned about 30 minutes later when he returned to his locker to see it hanging inside with an inspirational message reminding him, among other things, that they were brothers for life. Those are the type of locker room stories that often go untold, but it came to mind after their social-media posts this week.”

That’s quite the parting gift for Watson, who noted after the Patriots’ wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans that he’s likely bound for retirement. As for Brady, there’s a chance he’s rocking a new uniform come fall.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images