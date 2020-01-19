Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Count Dana White among those who wouldn’t be shocked to see Tom Brady in Silver and Black next season.

In case you missed it, Brady was spotted Saturday night chatting with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis at UFC 246 in Las Vegas. Of course, next season will be the Raiders’ first in Vegas.

The interaction understandably sparked an uproar on Twitter, and after Conor McGregor defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, White was asked about the prospect of seeing Brady leave the New England Patriots to join the Raiders.

The UFC president, who is a diehard Patriots fan, seems to believe there’s a real chance Brady bolts for the desert.

Just talked to Dana White after the press conference. He absolutely believes Tom Brady to the LV Raiders has legs. White is a longtime Pats fan who has a relationship with Brady and is a suiteholder at Allegiant Stadium. Also says Mark Davis is one of the nicest people in sports — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) January 19, 2020

Obviously, this could be nothing more than speculation from White. However, it stands to reason that White has more lines of communication to both Davis and Brady than the average person, so, it’s possible his speculation was informed.

Brady reportedly is “prepared” to meet with other teams once he becomes a free agent. The next few months should be a wild ride.

