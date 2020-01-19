Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UFC 246 main event effectively was over before it started.

Conor McGregor needed just 40 seconds to defeat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via knockout Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. It was an impressive performance by McGregor, who didn’t show the slightest bit of rust before a star-studded crowd despite a 15-month mixed martial arts hiatus.

One of the more noteworthy guests on hand for the event was Tom Brady, who caught up with UFC president Dana White prior to McGregor-Cerrone. While the future Hall of Fame quarterback clearly wasn’t interested in giving an actual prediction, even his political answer managed to be off the mark.

“You know, I hate predictions. I hate when people predict our scores because it’s up to the two guys in there to fight each other and try to beat each other up. So it’s up to them, not us. It’s going to be a great fight. I love Conor. Cowboy’s tough to beat. Either way, that’s why we’re here, to watch the show.”

Yeah, Cowboy wasn’t very tough to beat for The Notorious.

Although Brady’s pre-fight analysis understandably didn’t make many waves, the same can’t be said for his exchange with Raiders owner Mark Davis. In fact, White believes there’s some steam behind the rumors of the six-time Super Bowl champion joining the Silver and Black in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images