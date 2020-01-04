Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another year, another playoff hype video from Tom Brady.

Ahead of his team’s wild-card game against the Tennessee Titans, the Patriots quarterback shared a video that should elicit chills across New England. Featuring game highlights and clips of lions, Brady’s post is built around the quote, “It’s too late to be scared.”

Take a look:

It’s too late to be scared. pic.twitter.com/Yv6GRDrqtR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 4, 2020

Good stuff.

It remains to be seen whether Brady and the Patriots have enough bite this season as they’ve had in years past. Should they win, they’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images