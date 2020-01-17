Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Two guys who seldom drop the gloves got into a scrap Thursday night in Boston.

The Bruins’ eventual 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins was a physical affair wire-to-wire, and it saw Torey Krug and Patric Hornqvist fight during the second period.

It started late in the frame when Krug took exception to a Hornqvist cross-check on Matt Grzelcyk. Krug confronted Hornqvist, and the two proceeded to get tangled up, however, the referees didn’t let them actually get going, instead just handing them each two-minute roughing penalties.

But the moment both came out of the box, they were ready to go for real.

Both players landed a couple of punches, but ultimately it was Krug who won the bout, slinging Hornqvist to the ice.

Following the Bruins’ response (or lack thereof) to Emil Bemstrom’s hit on Tuukka Rask that concussed the goalie, it seemed almost inevitable the Bruins would get into a fight against the Pens. And Krug admitted the decision to go with Hornqvist was partly in hopes that he could give his team a jolt.

“Just tensions running high, I’ve been hit by him many, many times over the years,” Krug said. “Just something that happens in hockey, came out of the box and we went. So it was good, hopefully, it energized our group a little bit.”

Mission accomplished.

“That, to me, is good old-fashioned hockey,” Bruce Cassidy said. “And Torey being the smaller man, held his own and I thought he won the bout personally. But I think it’s good for the group, real good for the group to show that we’re going to push back.”

Hornqvist echoed Krug’s sentiment that tensions were running high.

“I don’t know, it was a hard game and I think we both were a little frustrated,” Hornqvist said. “Yeah, that happens in hockey.”

Though Krug looked alright in the fight, don’t expect him to turn into P.J. Stock.

“Hopefully it’s a one-and-done thing for me this season, but you never know.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images