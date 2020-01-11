Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool is in position to make life harder for an old foe.

Tottenham will host Liverpool on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League Round 22 game. Liverpool enters the contest atop the Premier League standings with a commanding, 13-point lead and a game in hand over its closest challenger. Tottenham is in seventh place and 28 points behind Liverpool.

Tottenham has lost two and drawn one of its last four Premier League games. The absence of Harry Kane due to a hamstring injury only will make beating Liverpool more difficult, as the team has failed to win any of the four games it has played without him this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool is on an 11-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Here’s how to watch Tottenham versus Liverpool:

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC | Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com