Liverpool strode 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings Saturday with an accomplished 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Roberto Firmino’s ice-cool finish eight minutes before half-time proved decisive on the Reds’ first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Leicester City’s defeat earlier on Saturday meaning another victory increased their cushion at the summit.

1-0 THROUGH BOBBY FIRMINO 🔴 pic.twitter.com/18tqO5HhW5 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 11, 2020

Having controlled the vast majority of the game, Jurgen Klopp’s side successfully resisted patches of late Spurs pressure to register their sixth consecutive Premier League shutout.

The win also takes Liverpool’s points total to a staggering 61 from a possible 63 this season — another new record in a campaign of relentless brilliance.

❗ – RECORD @LFC are the first team ever in Europe's top-5 leagues to win 20 of its opening 21 matches of a league season. #TOTLIV #LFC — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) January 11, 2020

