Liverpool strode 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings Saturday with an accomplished 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur.
Roberto Firmino’s ice-cool finish eight minutes before half-time proved decisive on the Reds’ first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Leicester City’s defeat earlier on Saturday meaning another victory increased their cushion at the summit.
Having controlled the vast majority of the game, Jurgen Klopp’s side successfully resisted patches of late Spurs pressure to register their sixth consecutive Premier League shutout.
The win also takes Liverpool’s points total to a staggering 61 from a possible 63 this season — another new record in a campaign of relentless brilliance.
Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images