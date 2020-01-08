Tuukka Rask was incredible Tuesday.

It seemed all but certain that Viktor Arvidsson was going to net his 10th goal of the season in the third period of Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators, but Rask had something else to say.

The 32-year-old belly-flopped as Arvidsson attempted to put a rebounded shot in the net, but Rask was able to snag the puck out of the air at the last second to the forward’s surprise.

