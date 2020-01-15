Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins lost Tuukka Rask on Tuesday night, and they could be without him for a bit longer.

Boston’s netminder left Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets with what head coach Bruce Cassidy later revealed was a concussion.

Just over a minute after puck drop, Emil Bemstrom darted across Rask’s crease and jabbed him in the back of the head. Rask went to the ice clearly in pain, then ended up heading into the dressing room. During the second period, the Bruins ruled Rask out for the remainder of the game.

Rask has had concussions before, most recently last season after a collision with the New York Rangers’ Filip Chytil.

Presumably, Max Lagace would be called up if Rask misses any significant time.

