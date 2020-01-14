Joe Burrow lit it up Monday night, both figuratively and literally.
Burrow put a bow on his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign with a stellar showing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The 23-year-old completed 31 of 49 pass attempts for 463 yards with five touchdowns in LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Following his championship performance, Burrow channeled his inner Red Auerbach and sparked a victory cigar. The celebration expectedly sent Twitter into a frenzy.
We wonder if Burrow will light up another cigar when he all but surely will be selected No. 1 overall in late April’s NFL draft.
