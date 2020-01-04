Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of the NHL’s top power play squads clash Saturday afternoon.

The Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers will link up at TD Garden for a matinee between two of the league’s top teams on the man advantage. Entering the matchup, the Bruins and Oilers both rank in the top five in power play leaders this season with Edmonton (30 percent) and Boston (27.2 percent).

