Just two players were unanimously voted to the 2019 Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.

Stephon Gilmore was one of them.

The New England Patriots’ star cornerback received votes from all 50 AP voters, earning a spot on the All-Pro First Team for the second consecutive season. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was the other unanimous selection.

Gilmore, who led the NFL in passes defended (20) and tied for first in interceptions (six) during a standout regular season, was one of two Patriots players selected to the All-Pro First Team, along with special teamer Matthew Slater. Both also were voted to the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Patriots left guard Joe Thuney earned a spot on the All-Pro Second Team for the first time in his career. He received three votes, trailing only Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts (44) at his position.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, safety Devin McCourty, cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson, linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins and special teamer Nate Ebner all received All-Pro votes. Edelman finished fifth among receivers. McCourty was seventh among safeties.

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

