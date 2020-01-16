Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor was everything but notorious during the UFC 246 press conference Wednesday night.

The bombastic and boisterous Irishman is known for his trash talk over the years, but was friendly and sportsmanlike with his opponent Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone ahead of their main event bout Saturday night.

How will this new approach impact the fight as McGregor tries to get his first UFC victory in 38 months?

NESN MMA analyst Jimmy Smith went one-on-one with Michaela Vernava to discuss that, preview the fight and offer a prediction.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via UFC screenshot