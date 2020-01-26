The preliminary card opener at a UFC event usually is an afterthought, but newcomer Herbert Burns delivered the highlight of the night at UFC Fight Night Raleigh in the card’s first bout.

The 31-year-old Brazilian made quite the first impression in his UFC debut after he knocked out Nate Landwehr with a devastating knee to the face that immediately put Landwehr out cold during a featherweight bout.

What a way to kick off the night.

Burns, who had seven submission wins compared to zero knockouts in his professional career coming into the fight, earned a $50,000 “performance of the night” bonus with the devastating knee and made sure fight fans across the globe learned his name.

