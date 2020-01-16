Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sodiq Yusuff is making some noise in the UFC’s featherweight division after three straight wins to kick off his career in the promotion.

The Nigerian up-and-comer will try to continue his fast rise in the rankings when he fights Andre Fili at UFC 246 on Saturday night.

Yusuff spoke with NESN’s Michaela Vernava and talked about his upcoming bout and how he also gets inspiration from fellow Nigerian UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images