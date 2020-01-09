Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is the biggest surprise you’ve been a part of?

Maybe it was one of the the four major Boston sports teams’ multitude of championships over the last decade. Or maybe even a new job fell onto your lap.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with some Boston Bruins fans at Fitzy’s Pub in Plainville, MA ahead of the squad’s matchup with the Winnipeg Jets to find out what the biggest surprise they’ve ever been a part of was, and you’d be surprised at some of the answers.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.