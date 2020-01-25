Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Valencia has twin opportunities to affect an exciting title race and bolster its own prospects for success.

Valencia will host Barcelona on Saturday at Estadio Mestalla in a La Liga (Spanish League) Round 21 game. Valencia enters the contest in seventh place with 31 points after 20 games and is vying to earn a spot in next season’s European competitions. Barcelona sits atop the standings on goal difference with 43 points from 20 games as is intent on winning its third consecutive league championship.

Barcelona hasn’t lost to Valencia in seven La Liga games, with four wins and three draws against Los Che dating back to April 2016.

Here’s how to watch Valencia versus Barcelona.

When: Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images