Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are the Minnesota Vikings giant killers or have they reached the end of the road?

The Vikings will visit the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in an NFL divisional-round game. Minnesota went 10-6 in the regular season but upset the 13-3 New Orleans Saints last Sunday in the wild-card round. San Francisco, another 13-3 team, is coming off a bye week and is expected to mount a legitimate Super Bowl challenge.

Here’s how to watch Vikings versus 49ers live:

When: Saturday, Jan. 11, at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: NBC | Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images