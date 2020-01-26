Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The David Pastrnak-led Atlantic Division couldn’t secure a victory in the All-Star Game Final, but not due to a lack of highlight-reel goals.

And, of course, the Boston Bruins winger was responsible for one of said tallies.

After beating the Metropolitan Division in the semifinal (a game in which Pastrnak had a hat trick), the Atlantic took on the Pacific. The Atlantic jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, with Pasta having a hand in the first goal.

On the opening score, a deft feed from the 23-year-old found Victor Hedman (yes, Victor Hedman) right on the doorstep.

Then, after an impressive save from Frederik Andersen, Pastrnak got a breakaway, pulling off a sweet move to beat Jakob Markstrom and make it 3-1.

Overall, Pastrnak finished the night with four goals and two assists between the two games. Not bad.

