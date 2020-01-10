Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — David Pastrnak cannot be stopped.

The Boston Bruins winger entered Thursday’s game as the NHL leader in goals by one, but he extended that to four against the Winnipeg Jets.

Pastrnak recorded a hat trick against the Jets, with all three tallies tying the game for Boston.

In the first period, Pastrnak tied the game at one after burying a feed in the slot from Joakim Nordstrom, who was behind the net.

Now accepting caption ideas for Pasta goals. We're extremely low. pic.twitter.com/lANVHTZPHS — NESN (@NESN) January 10, 2020

Then in the second period, Pasta locked the game up at a pair with a nasty one-time just seconds into a power-play.

And in the final frame, the 23-year-old leveled the game at four when David Krejci slipped a pass to Pastrnak on the doorstep.

Pastrnak now has 35 goals on the season.

