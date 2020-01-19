Things got a bit chippy Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Brad Marchand and Kris Letang briefly went at it in the second period of the Bruins-Penguins tilt at PPG Paints Arena. The veteran defenseman tried to lay a big hit along the boards on Marchand, who ducked out of the way and caused both players to tumble to the ice. After the two momentarily were tangled up, Marchand landed a few punches on Letang before referees stepped in and put an end to the fisticuffs.

You can watch the mini scrap in the video here.

The second period concluded with Boston holding a 3-2 lead. The visitors scored the game’s first two goals 2:02 into the contest, including a Patrice Bergeron tally 11 seconds in.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images