It only was a matter of time before Anders Bjork found the back of the net again for the Bruins.

The Boston forward, who’s been filling in nicely on the second line right wing, got his team on the board with his first goal in nine games just 4:15 into the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Bjorl dangled through the Flyers defense before showing tremendous patience with the puck, letting Carter Hart make the first move before backhanding the puck into the net for the 1-0 Bruins lead at Wells Fargo Center.

Check it out:

The tally marked his seventh of the season.

