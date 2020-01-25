Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was an impressive sequence during an even more impressive quarter for the Boston Celtics on Friday against the Orlando Magic.

Celtics center Daniel Theis blocked Orlando guard Markelle Fultz on a dunk attempt at the rim only to have Boston teammate Javonte Green finish on a contested a windmill dunk on the other end.

You can watch the highlight below:

Green had another dunk in transition shortly after to help the Celtics rally from a first-half deficit to take a 82-75 lead after three quarters.

Electric.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images