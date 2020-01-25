It was an impressive sequence during an even more impressive quarter for the Boston Celtics on Friday against the Orlando Magic.
Celtics center Daniel Theis blocked Orlando guard Markelle Fultz on a dunk attempt at the rim only to have Boston teammate Javonte Green finish on a contested a windmill dunk on the other end.
You can watch the highlight below:
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2020
Green had another dunk in transition shortly after to help the Celtics rally from a first-half deficit to take a 82-75 lead after three quarters.
🔨 @2Xtremebounce 🔨 pic.twitter.com/AQGSjdekRX
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2020
Electric.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images