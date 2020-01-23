Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — There were two good plays that came at an even better time for the Boston Celtics — and Marcus Smart was in the middle of them both.

Smart hit Javonte Green with a behind-the-head pass in the early part of the Celtics’ 23-0 second-quarter run against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at TD Garden.

Smart came down the right side of the floor and hit Green — who had just helped up teammate Kemba Walker from the other end of the floor — with the highlight-reel pass. Green finished strong at the rim and hit the ensuing free throw to cap the traditional three-point play.



Not long after that, Jayson Tatum contributed an impressive play of his own. The forward stole a Memphis pass to halt a transition break and followed it up with a dunk at the rim off another Smart assist.

The pair of highlights took place as Celtics overcame a 27-25 deficit after the first quarter to take a 58-44 lead at the half.

