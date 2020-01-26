Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at Sunday’s game at Smoothie King Center.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday, leaving the NBA community in mourning. And just like many other NBA teams, the Celtics and Pelicans honored the former Los Angeles Lakers star before their game.

The tribute began with a 24-second moment of silence.

The Pelicans show tribute to Kobe & Gianna Bryant with a 24 second moment of silence before the game pic.twitter.com/zj5lGoKp6v — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 26, 2020

Each Pelicans player wore a pair of Kobe Bryant sneakers during the national anthem. Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart wrote messages of love for the Bryants on their shoes, as well.

.@ZO2_ honors Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on his shoes before today's game pic.twitter.com/QFaTLxI1hP — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 26, 2020

.@joshhart pays tribute to Kobe Bryant ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mHpUq2Uo7U — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 26, 2020

Then, the teams began with a 24-second violation each. (The Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs did this, as well.)

The Celtics and Pelicans both let the shot clock run out on their first possessions to pay tribute to Kobe #2⃣4⃣ pic.twitter.com/8WQq5A8Kto — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 26, 2020

Beautiful.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images