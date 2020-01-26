The Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at Sunday’s game at Smoothie King Center.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. on Sunday, leaving the NBA community in mourning. And just like many other NBA teams, the Celtics and Pelicans honored the former Los Angeles Lakers star before their game.

The tribute began with a 24-second moment of silence.

Each Pelicans player wore a pair of Kobe Bryant sneakers during the national anthem. Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart wrote messages of love for the Bryants on their shoes, as well.

Then, the teams began with a 24-second violation each. (The Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs did this, as well.)

