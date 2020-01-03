BOSTON — David Pastrnak began 2020 right where he left off in 2019.
The Bruins winger scored the first goal of the decade for Boston in the second period of Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden.
The B’s found themselves on a power play when Jake DeBrusk drew a trip with 8:58 left in the frame. Patrice Bergeron won the face-off and got the puck to Torey Krug who fed it to Pastrnak for a one-timer from the point.
Check it out:
An absolute 🚀 for No. 30.@pastrnak96 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/xqTJYnBIGw
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 3, 2020
The tally was No. 30 for Pastrnak through 42 games, making him the fastest Bruins player to reach the 30-goal mark since Cam Neely did it in 27 games during the 1993-94 season.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images