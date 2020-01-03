Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — David Pastrnak began 2020 right where he left off in 2019.

The Bruins winger scored the first goal of the decade for Boston in the second period of Thursday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden.

The B’s found themselves on a power play when Jake DeBrusk drew a trip with 8:58 left in the frame. Patrice Bergeron won the face-off and got the puck to Torey Krug who fed it to Pastrnak for a one-timer from the point.

Check it out:

The tally was No. 30 for Pastrnak through 42 games, making him the fastest Bruins player to reach the 30-goal mark since Cam Neely did it in 27 games during the 1993-94 season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images