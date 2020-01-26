Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Atlantic Division took down the defending All-Star Game champion Metropolitan Division in Game 1 on Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

And they can thank David Pastrnak for helping lead the way.

The Boston Bruins winger got his team on the board just 26 seconds after the puck dropped for a 1-0 lead.

Pastrnak’s second goal tied the game up to keep the Atlantic Division in it with 1:32 to go with a slick forehand/backhand move.

And last but not least, he scored his third tally with 54.8 seconds remaining to put the Atlantic Division up 7-5.

David Pastrnak scores his third! With that he gets a $10k donation to the charity of his choice courtesy of @Enterprise. pic.twitter.com/l7HqWKqCNr — #NHLAllStar on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 26, 2020

Pastrnak and Co. ended Game 1 with a 9-5 win. The All-Star finished with three goals and one assist. They now wait for the winner of the Pacific Division and Central Division matchup.

