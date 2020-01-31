Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Draymond Green was a goofball Thursday night, and it pretty much was a microcosm of the Golden State Warriors’ woeful season.

The Boston Celtics were hosting the Warriors at TD Garden, and during the first quarter, Green was responsible for inbounding the ball. Upon receiving the ball from the referee, he instead just walked right into play, which, you obviously can’t do.

Both Green and Dubs head coach Steve Kerr’s reaction was pretty good.

WYD Draymond? 😂

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐝 (📲 @MetroByTMobile ) pic.twitter.com/ugZEqnSAit — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2020

Whoops!

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images