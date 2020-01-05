Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots badly needed a turnover to start the fourth quarter of Saturday’s wild-card game, and they got just that.

Down 14-13 to the Tennessee Titans at the end of the third, New England was in desperate need of a spark. So Duron Harmon came to the rescue, intercepting Ryan Tannehill’s pass to Corey Davis on the very first play of the fourth.

Unfortunately, the Patriots couldn’t make anything of the ensuing drive.

