FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots badly needed a turnover to start the fourth quarter of Saturday’s wild-card game, and they got just that.
Down 14-13 to the Tennessee Titans at the end of the third, New England was in desperate need of a spark. So Duron Harmon came to the rescue, intercepting Ryan Tannehill’s pass to Corey Davis on the very first play of the fourth.
Check it out:
Another huge fourth quarter interception for @dharm32.#EarnedNotGiven | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/W4VsSiBl5m
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 5, 2020
Unfortunately, the Patriots couldn’t make anything of the ensuing drive.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images