FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots badly needed a turnover to start the fourth quarter of Saturday’s wild-card game, and they got just that.

Down 14-13 to the Tennessee Titans at the end of the third, New England was in desperate need of a spark. So Duron Harmon came to the rescue, intercepting Ryan Tannehill’s pass to Corey Davis on the very first play of the fourth.

Check it out:

Unfortunately, the Patriots couldn’t make anything of the ensuing drive.

