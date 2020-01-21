Yikes.

There are few in the NBA with the athletic ability of Boston Celtics standout Jaylen Brown. One may think Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James would be one of the same, but it didn’t appear that way Monday night.

Brown had the highlight of all highlights as he leaped off of two feet, elevated over James and looked like he was trying to bring the rim down with him as the ball went through the hoop. It was in part of a Boston-dominated third quarter as the Celtics built a commanding, 24-point lead over James and the Lakers heading into the fourth.

Take a look at the dunk:

The Celtics’ youngsters seem to have a thing for embarrassing LeBron in the paint. (Ahem, Jayson Tatum.)

