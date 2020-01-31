BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are sending multiple representatives to Chicago next month.
Kemba Walker last week was named to the NBA All-Star Game as a starter, and Jayson Tatum got the call Thursday when the reserves were announced.
It was a much-deserved honor for the third-year forward, who is averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Enes Kanter was with Tatum when he found out, and it was a pretty cool moment.
Congrats to my brother @jaytatum0
Well Deserved ⭐️ @NBAAllStar 💪 pic.twitter.com/S4GTfIK70R
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 31, 2020
The Celtics also shared a video of Tatum’s son, Deuce, congratulating his dad.
⭐️ My Daddy’s An All-Star ⭐️
Deuce was ready to congratulate @jaytatum0 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Xg2LZDublJ
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 31, 2020
Awesome.
“Definitely it is an honor,” Tatum said in a statement through the team. “I am extremely blessed and grateful. Third year to make the All-Star team it is a surreal feeling. I’m just very excited and it is a dream come true.”
The NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 16 at United Center.
