FOXBORO, Mass. — Now, this is the Julian Edelman fans know and love.

After entering the second quarter down 7-3, New England received a much-needed boost from No. 11, who scampered five yards into the end zone just three seconds into the frame. In fact, it was the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career.

Take a look:

The extra point made it 10-7 Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images