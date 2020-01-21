Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown has found himself in trouble with law enforcement once again.

Just over a week after the free-agent wide receiver broadcast a run-in with police at his house on Instagram, cops went to Brown’s home in Hollywood, Fla., on Tuesday afternoon.

According to TMZ, Brown is under investigation for battery and burglary. Police reportedly do not believe it is a domestic situation.

WPLG-TV in Florida sent a chopper to the scene. You can watch the coverage below:

Brown currently is under investigation by the NFL after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against him during his 11-day stint with the New England Patriots in September.

