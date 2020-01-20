Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mike and Kyle Shanahan shared quite the special moment Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Kyle and the San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIV after dismantling the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game.

Mike was an honorary captain for the bout and even made NFL history with his son once time expired. But the duo shared a special moment after the victory.

“Congrats. This is a big one right here,” Mike told team CEO Jed York. “National Football Conference trophy, you deserve it.”

But York didn’t accept. Instead, he put his hand on Kyle’s shoulder and simply said, “you give it to him.”

It was a pretty cool moment. Check it out below:

❤️ @49ers HC Kyle Shanahan shared a special moment with his father, Mike Shanahan, after being presented the NFC Championship Trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/iATZkp5xiT — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 20, 2020

The 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami for the right to the Lombardi Trophy.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images